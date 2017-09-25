Ivanka Trump spearheads $200M STEM effort

Story highlights Trump will sign a memorandum on Monday on funding for computer science education

The initiative was spearheaded by Ivanka Trump

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump will direct the Education Department to invest a minimum of $200 million in grant funding each year to expand STEM and computer science education in schools, the White House announced Monday.

The effort, which will include a "substantial pledge" from the private sector in an announcement coming Tuesday, was spearheaded by Ivanka Trump, a senior adviser to the President.

"Our country's long been the leader in innovation fueled by the skills, creativity and grit of our workforce. In recent years with growing technological advancements, the nature of our workforce has increasingly shifted to jobs requiring a different skill set, specifically in coding and computer science," Ivanka Trump told reporters Monday afternoon.

She called the presidential memorandum "an enormous step forward toward an important milestone of aligning the skills being taught in our classroom with the jobs that exist in the country."

Trump said she has worked on the initiative alongside the Education Department, Labor Department, business leaders, educators, nonprofits and governors, with initial conversations starting during the presidential transition.

