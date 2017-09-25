Story highlights CNN will host to a bipartisan health care debate Monday night

Sens. Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy will debate Sens. Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar

Washington (CNN) CNN will host a bipartisan health care town hall debate Monday night in the midst of a third high-profile attempt by Republicans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana will debate the future of health care with Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota on Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper and chief political correspondent Dana Bash will moderate the 90-minute live event from Washington.

Graham and Cassidy are the namesake sponsors of the latest GOP effort to repeal and replace Obamacare ahead of an end-of-the-month deadline, while Sanders recently introduced a new "Medicare for all" health care bill with the support of one-third of the Senate Democratic caucus. Klobuchar has not endorsed Sanders' bill.