Washington (CNN)CNN will host a bipartisan health care town hall debate Monday night in the midst of a third high-profile attempt by Republicans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana will debate the future of health care with Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota on Monday at 9 p.m. ET.
CNN anchor Jake Tapper and chief political correspondent Dana Bash will moderate the 90-minute live event from Washington.
Graham and Cassidy are the namesake sponsors of the latest GOP effort to repeal and replace Obamacare ahead of an end-of-the-month deadline, while Sanders recently introduced a new "Medicare for all" health care bill with the support of one-third of the Senate Democratic caucus. Klobuchar has not endorsed Sanders' bill.
A revised version of the Graham-Cassidy bill was circulating on Capitol Hill Sunday and Republicans are still trying to lock down key votes after Sens. John McCain of Arizona and Rand Paul of Kentucky have publicly opposed the bill, meaning leadership can't afford to lose one more. Several others, including Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine have made known their deep reservations. On CNN Sunday morning, Collins said that it was "very difficult" for her to envision getting to a "yes."
Under Sanders' "Medicare for all" proposal, Americans would receive a "Universal Medicare card" that would be a ticket to comprehensive health care services, including hospital stays, doctor visits, substance abuse treatment, dental, vision and reproductive care -- including abortion.