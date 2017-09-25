Washington (CNN) Republican senators released a new version of their health care proposal Sunday night aimed at winning support from a handful of still undecided senators.

But, there was also a pretty sweet deal for the state of Louisiana, home of one of the bill's sponsors Sen. Bill Cassidy.

The legislation includes language that gives states that expanded Medicaid after December 2015, access to an additional $750 million a year between 2023 and 2026.

Experts at both the Kaiser Family Foundation and the Brookings Institution confirmed CNN's understanding that the provision would only make two states eligible for the millions in funding: Montana and Louisiana.

That money, however, wouldn't just be divided evenly -- Louisiana would get tens of millions more because it's population is larger, according to one expert.

