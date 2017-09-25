Story highlights The Brennan Center For Justice analyzed the data from the FBI

Washington (CNN) The US homicide rate increased by nearly 8% last year, driving an increase of violent crime in the country for the second year in a row, according to new data released by the FBI on Monday.

Between 2014 and 2016, the nationwide homicide rate has increased more than 20%, and the 3.4% increase in the US violent crime rate from 2015 to 2016 was the largest single-year increase in 25 years, the Justice Department said.

The FBI report, "Crime in the US," is released annually and compiles the latest tally of crimes reported to local police. Crimes are measured in two categories, violent crime and property crime, encompassing the seven crimes considered major. According to the report, the property crime rate continued a years-long downward trend, decreasing 2% from 2015 to 2016. Put together, violent crime and property crime statistics reveal that overall crime has also continued to decrease into 2016.

Although violent crime rates remain dramatically lower than past peaks -- most recently in the early 1990s -- the new figures were quickly cited by the Trump administration as proof that its call to implement tougher criminal justice policies was necessary.

"For the sake of all Americans, we must confront and turn back the rising tide of violent crime. And we must do it together," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a Justice Department release. "The Department of Justice is committed to working with our state, local, and tribal partners across the country to deter violent crime, dismantle criminal organizations and gangs, stop the scourge of drug trafficking, and send a strong message to criminals that we will not surrender our communities to lawlessness and violence."

