14 issues Trump is sidelining to focus on the NFL

(CNN) President Donald Trump devoted much of the online portion of his weekend to attacking NFL player-protesters and boosting calls for a boycott of the league.

This latest round of culture war controversy began in Alabama, where Trump asked supporters on Friday night, "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag (by kneeling during the anthem), to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. He is fired. He's fired!'"

The crowd responded enthusiastically -- and Trump carried the cudgel into the weekend. Now, with the debate escalating, a host of other questions are fading deeper into the background. Here are a few other things Trump could focus on as his flag fight ramps up:

A disaster in Puerto Rico

Millions of people on the island have been without power, cut off from the world -- and the aid they desperately need -- since Hurricane Maria struck last week. Officials there describe an "apocalyptic" scene . Relief is now beginning to trickle in, but the rebuilding figures to be a years-long process.