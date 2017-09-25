Keeping up national anthem controversy, Trump touts NASCAR's patriotism

Story highlights Trump repeated calls over the weekend to fire players who kneel during the national anthem

His remarks struck many as stoking racial resentments

(CNN) President Donald Trump is not putting to rest this weekend's uproar over professional football players' protests during the national anthem, declaring early Monday that a rival sports franchise was more suitably patriotic.

"So proud of NASCAR and its supporters and fans," Trump wrote on Twitter at 7:25 a.m. ET. "They won't put up with disrespecting our Country or our Flag - they said it loud and clear!"

He went on to write eight minutes later: "Many people booed the players who kneeled yesterday (which was a small percentage of total). These are fans who demand respect for our Flag!"

The message praising America's foremost auto racing circuit came after widespread demonstrations at football games over the weekend, prompted by Trump's repeated calls to fire players who kneel during the national anthem. Several NASCAR team owners said over the weekend they wouldn't tolerate a similar movement in their sport.

The rancor began Friday evening, when Trump used an expletive to describe players who took part in protesting the anthem during a campaign rally in Alabama. He threw gasoline on the flames Saturday and Sunday, writing on Twitter that the league was suffering a decline in viewership because of the political protests.

