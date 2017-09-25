Story highlights Trump has been on a three-day crusade since Friday

Kelly has sought to instill discipline in a chaotic White House

Washington (CNN) White House chief of staff John Kelly was not pleased with the fight that erupted over the weekend between President Donald Trump and National Football League players who protest by kneeling during the national anthem, two administration officials told CNN.

Trump has been on a three-day crusade since he first commented on the protests at a rally in Alabama Friday , when he said that coaches should get the "son of a bitch" off the field if the player continued to kneel. His chief of staff, a lifelong Marine who was brought in to introduce order into the West Wing, is attuned to race issues and is bothered by this, one official said.

Kelly attended the Alabama rally and Trump brought him on stage for praise just minutes before he made his NFL comments. Kelly was unaware Trump was going to wade into a culture war just moments later, an official said. The comments were not included in his prepared remarks.

Though they drew immediate criticism, Trump has not relented. The next day he called for NFL fans to boycott games unless the league fired or suspended players who refuse to stand for the national anthem, and has tweeted more than a dozen times about the matter.

Two sources close to Trump -- one inside the White House and one outside -- said they have never heard the President complain this vociferously about the NFL protests before. But Trump has previously singled out former San Francisco 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who drew national attention last year for protesting police brutality, especially aimed at African-Americans, by refusing to stand during "The Star-Spangled Banner" prior to kickoff.

