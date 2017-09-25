New York (CNN) Former Rep. Anthony Weiner was sentenced Monday to 21 months in prison for sexting with a minor.

In addition to the prison term, Weiner also was sentenced to three years of supervised release.

"This is a serious crime that deserves serious punishment," Judge Denise Cote of the Southern District of New York said.

In May, Weiner, 53, pleaded guilty to one charge of transferring obscene material to a minor in federal court in Manhattan. The charges stem from communications that the former congressman had with a 15-year-old girl on social media sites between January and March 2016. Weiner is the estranged husband of Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton's former adviser.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison . Prosecutors recommended a sentence of 21 to 27 months in jail, arguing Weiner's pattern of behavior "suggests a dangerous level of denial and lack of self-control warranting a meaningful incarceratory sentence." Defense attorneys asked that Weiner receive probation.

