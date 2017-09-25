Story highlights Former White House adviser Steve Bannon is campaigning Monday for Roy Moore

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence is stumping for Sen. Luther Strange

Birmingham, Alabama (CNN) Sen. Luther Strange and Roy Moore are into the final hours of a hard-fought intra-party campaign that is testing President Donald Trump's influence with Republican voters and could set the stage for a series of GOP Senate primaries next year.

Pence will visit NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, and then head to Birmingham, Alabama's largest city, for a nighttime rally to close Strange's campaign.

Bannon, meanwhile, heads to Fairhope -- just outside Mobile, on the Gulf of Mexico -- to join "Duck Dynasty" star Phil Robertson at a Monday night "faith and family rally" with Moore.

Bannon will also appear on Fox News host Sean Hannity's show from the rally, giving Moore's side one final audience with Hannity's right-wing audience.