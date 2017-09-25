On health care, let's do the impossible

Sens. Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy will be debating health care with Sens. Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar at 9 p.m. ET Monday on CNN. Jonathan Tasini ( @jonathantasini ) is the author of " The Essential Bernie Sanders and His Vision for America ," president of the Economic Future Group and the host of the " Working Life " podcast. His book "Resist and Rebel: The Peoples' Uprising in America" will be published in the fall. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Pleading for passage of his version of the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, Sen. Lindsey Graham is the one who, unintentionally, has telegraphed the lasting impact of the 2016 Democratic presidential contest.

Before 2016, "Medicare for All" was not central to the Democratic Party's agenda. True, Rep. John Conyers had championed a single-payer bill in the House since 2003, but it was only supported by some members of the Progressive Caucus. When Sanders introduced his Senate version in 2013, he had not a single co-sponsor. Single-payer was considered a politically impossible idea.

Fast-forward to 2016, where Sanders' campaign had a singular characteristic: From the outset, it embraced transformational politics.

Helping people envision things that can improve their lives, even when mainstream rhetoric tells them those big changes are impossible, works only when it syncs with people's beliefs, making them clearer than they were before.

This has great value to our society because it can encourage people who gave up on politics and have forsaken civic engagement to re-engage. Once the mind is unshackled and encouraged to think beyond a small policy box, our circuitry can be rewired in other arenas. Free college tuition and rebuilding the infrastructure, for example, become obvious, affordable choices. On race, we can even consider the notion of reparations for slavery -- an important issue heretofore chained to the fringes of considered debate.

Over many months during the 2016 campaign, Sanders told people they had an inalienable right to cradle-to-grave affordable health care. Then he showed the math, juxtaposing the great efficiency of Medicare compared with the colossal waste of billions by the insurance industry. Finally, he put his finger on the corrupt political system blocking people from attaining such a right, and charted a path of action.

The shift wrought by transformational politics is on parade in the amount of Democratic support for Sanders' bill. A number of the co-sponsors -- Sens. Kirstin Gillibrand, Jeff Merkley, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker -- are generating buzz as potential 2020 presidential aspirants; they likely see support for "Medicare for All" as necessary to connect with the grass-roots activists who are so crucial in primaries. And over in the House, the Conyers bill now has more than 100 co-sponsors , a significant majority of the overall Democratic Caucus.

Transformational politics can even elicit a flicker from unexpected corners. Two billionaires, Warren Buffet and Mark Cuban, have in recent months opined that, as I argued back in January, single-payer is the most rational solution for business. While they and other business leaders may have held such beliefs in the past, the emerging transformational shift clearly helped to encourage them to speak up.

As I have written before, single-payer is a no-brainer for CEOs in particular : It would allow them to save money, give workers a raise, have more money to put into research and development, and boost international competitiveness.

Follow CNN Opinion Join us on Twitter and Facebook

To be sure, "Medicare for All" is not likely to happen overnight. Republicans currently control the levers of government, and could potentially expand their majority in the Senate in 2018 -- and, then, try yet again to repeal the Affordable Care Act when the Democratic Party is even weaker.

That is precisely the point the Sanders movement has been trying to make: Establishment economics and policies that benefit elites are bad politics, not to mention damaging to the lives of millions of people. The Democratic Party will be stronger if it embraces a transformational vision.