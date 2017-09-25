Why single payer health care is a terrible option

Story highlights Scott W. Atlas: Democrats are now championing a precarious form of health care -- single payer

For decades, single payer health care has failed to deliver on quality and care in numerous other countries, writes Atlas

Scott W. Atlas is the David and Joan Traitel Senior Fellow at Stanford's Hoover Institution and the author of "Restoring Quality Health Care: A Six Point Plan for Comprehensive Reform at Lower Cost" (Hoover Press, 2016). The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) The Affordable Care Act (ACA) is failing. Without regard for consequences, the law expanded government insurance programs and imposed considerable federal authority over US health care via new mandates, regulations and taxes. Insurance premiums skyrocketed even as deductibles rose; consumer choices of insurance on state marketplaces have rapidly vanished; and for those with ACA coverage, doctor and hospital choices have narrowed dramatically. Meanwhile, consolidation across the health care sector has accelerated at a record pace, portending further harm to consumers, including higher prices of medical care.

Almost inexplicably, even more top-down control -- single-payer health care, a system in which the government provides nationalized health insurance, sets all fees for medical care and pays those fees to doctors and hospitals -- has found new support from the left. And this despite its decades of documented failures in other countries to provide timely, quality medical care, and in the face of similar problems in our own single-payer Veterans Affairs system.

Scott W. Atlas

Clearly, this moment cries out for the truth about single-payer health care -- conclusions from historical evidence and data.

Single-payer health care is proven to be consistently plagued by these characteristics: