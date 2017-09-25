Breaking News

F1: Aston Martin gives Red Bull added wings with 2018 title sponsorship

By Matthew Knight, CNN

Updated 7:21 AM ET, Mon September 25, 2017

Aston Martin&#39;s wings logo has adorned the nose of Red Bull F1 cars since 2016.
Aston Martin's wings logo has adorned the nose of Red Bull F1 cars since 2016.

  • Formula One team furthers ties with luxury car maker
  • Red Bull renamed Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in 2018

(CNN)Red Bull Racing, one of F1's most successful teams, has announced that it will race as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in 2018 -- deepening existing ties with the luxury sports car manufacturer.

Aston Martin and Red Bull joined forces in 2016, launching an "innovation partnership" which helped create Aston Martin's "Valkyrie hypercar."
Production on the 1,130 horsepower hybrid car which has been part designed by Red Bull's chief technical officer, Adrian Newey, is expected to go into production next year before being released in 2019 at a rumored cost of around $3 million.
    "Having conceived and created the remarkably successful Aston Martin Valkyrie together in 2016, we extended our relationship this year and are now delighted to further strengthen the partnership and see the team competing as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing from 2018," Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner said in a statement.
    The strengthening of the partnership will see the creation of an "Advanced Performance Center" which will employ over 100 Aston Martin's design and engineering staff at Red Bull Racing's base in Milton Keynes, UK.
    Andy Palmer, president and CEO of Aston Martin said the luxury car brand had been helped by the association with Red Bull so far and that furthering the relationship was the next logical move.
    The Valkyrie is Aston Martin&#39;s &quot;ground-breaking hypercar.&quot;
    The Valkyrie is Aston Martin's "ground-breaking hypercar."
    Production is expected to start on the car in 2018 with the car hitting the roads the following year.
    Production is expected to start on the car in 2018 with the car hitting the roads the following year.
    The car has been co-designed by Red Bull engineers, notably chief technical officer Adrian Newey, who masterminded the F1 team&#39;s four constructors&#39; titles from 2010-2013.
    The car has been co-designed by Red Bull engineers, notably chief technical officer Adrian Newey, who masterminded the F1 team's four constructors' titles from 2010-2013.
    Newey&#39;s influence on the downforce and aerodynamic efficiency of the car has led to several minor changes to the bodywork, Aston Martin says.
    Newey's influence on the downforce and aerodynamic efficiency of the car has led to several minor changes to the bodywork, Aston Martin says.
    The car is expected to go on sale for around $2-3 million in 2019.
    The car is expected to go on sale for around $2-3 million in 2019.
    "Title partnership is the next logical step for our Innovation Partnership with Red Bull Racing, Palmer said in a statement.
    "We are enjoying the global brand awareness that a revitalized Formula One provides. The power unit discussions (in Formula One) are of interest to us, but only if the circumstances are right."
    Earlier this month, Palmer told Sky F1 that Aston Martin were open to becoming an F1 engine supplier when new (as yet, unspecified) regulations are introduced for the 2021 season.
    Aston Martin, perhaps most famous for featuring in the James Bond movie franchise, has partnered Red Bull since March 2016 -- its famous wings logo adorning both the 2016 and 2017 championship cars -- the RB12 and the RB13.
    Red Bull drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen also drove Aston Martin cars as they towed caravans riotously around the Red Bull Ring in Austria earlier this year.
    The footage of the pair was shared widely on social media.
    Red Bull is a four-time back-to-back winner (2010-2013) of the F1 constructors' championship and its drivers have won 53 grands prix since it joined the grid in 2005.
    The team is currently third in the 2017 constructors' title race with Ricciardo and Verstappen lying fourth and sixth respectively in the drivers' championship.
    The Malaysian Grand Prix, round 15/20 of the 2017 world championship, takes place on Sunday October 3.