Iraqi Kurds cast their votes in historic referendum

Story highlights Voting ends at 6 p.m. local time, results due in 72 hours

Iran and Turkey fear a vote for independence in Iraq might galvanize similar movements in their countries

Irbil, Iraq (CNN) Iraqi Kurds have started casting their ballots in a controversial independence referendum Monday as tensions between Iraq's largest ethnic minority and the Iraqi government in Baghdad intensified.

Voting got underway at 8 a.m. local time (1 a.m. ET) and will end at 6 p.m. local time (10 a.m. ET). The first results should be known within 72 hours.

"I congratulate the people of the Kurdistan Region. Today is a historical day," said Qubad Talabani, deputy prime minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) after he voted at a polling station in Sulaymaniyah.

"It is the beginning of a struggle today in which we hope after a talking process with Iraq, with our neighbors, friends and rivals, to be able to reach our nation's objectives, be able to fulfill the dream that grew with us since childhood," he told reporters in comments reported by Kurdish media outlet Rudaw. "Today marks the first phase in a long-term process."

He said the referendum needn't be viewed as a threat by neighboring countries.

