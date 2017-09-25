Iraqi Kurds cast their votes in historic referendum

Story highlights Voting ends at 6 p.m. local time, results due in 72 hours

Iran and Turkey fear a vote for independence in Iraq might galvanize similar movements in their countries

Irbil, Iraq (CNN) Iraqi Kurds have started casting their ballots in a controversial independence referendum Monday as tensions between Iraq's largest ethnic minority and the Iraqi government in Baghdad intensifies.

Voting got underway at 8 a.m. local time (1 a.m. ET) and will end at 6 p.m. local time (10 a.m. ET). The first results should be known within 72 hours.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) which administers a semi-autonomous region in northern Iraq says the referendum will give it a mandate to achieve independence from Iraq.

Ballot boxes are spread throughout Iraq's Kurdish regional areas, in addition to the city of Kirkuk -- a flashpoint claimed by both the KRG and the Iraqi government.

On Sunday, Iran closed its air space to the autonomous Kurdistan region, after issuing several condemnations against the vote.

