Happiness may be healthier for some cultures than others

Story highlights Positivity was related to improved health markers in Americans but not in Japanese people

Positive thinking may improve health because we're conditioned to believe that it's the optimal state

I am an Eeyore; I know this. I'm a glass-half-empty, worst-case-scenario, dwell-on-the-imperfections, existential-dread ruminating worrywart, and I envy the people I encounter who seem to effortlessly exude perkiness and fun.

That's not to say there's no joy in my life; it just doesn't come as naturally to me as it appears to for others. And yet despite fully meeting the textbook definition of "the opposite of an optimist," I've never thought to label myself a pessimist.

In large part, that's because of the baggage associated with the term. In America, the tyranny of positivity reigns supreme, so much so that I often find myself worrying about how much I worry.

I worry about my gloomy outlook because of how strongly our culture emphasizes the value of a positive one.

And I worry about the ways that all my worrying could potentially affect my health and the health of those around me.