(CNN) CBS mixes a familiar TV strategy with a bolder one in "Young Sheldon," a spinoff of its long-running hit "The Big Bang Theory" that departs from the network's traditional multi-camera sitcom format. The experiment at least initially looks like a bright idea -- yielding a breezy, likable series, closer in tone to "The Wonder Years" or ABC's family comedies.

The same description also applies to CBS' other new sitcom premiering the same night, "Me, Myself & I," which stars "Saturday Night Live" alum Bobby Moynihan and John Larroquette, as the network grasps for a hit to fill the gaping hole that "Big Bang" will leave behind when it finishes its run.

Sensing that urgency, "Young Sheldon" is the network's most direct attempt to capitalize on the "Big Bang" connection, which includes having star Jim Parsons narrate this affectionate look back at his character's younger self.

As has been well documented within the flagship series, Sheldon Cooper (played by Iain Armitage, a genuine find) was a mathematical genius as a child, leapfrogging him into high school at the age of nine. None of that meshed particularly well with his hardscrabble, Bible-thumping Texas upbringing, and left his parents (Zoe Perry, Lance Barber) pretty constantly confused, as if an alien baby had been dropped into their midst.

"Admit it, he's adopted," Sheldon's older brother asks.

