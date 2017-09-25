(CNN) In "Battle of the Sexes," Sarah Silverman plays a woman who stands with tennis champ Billie Jean King in the fight for women's rights, and in real life, the actress and comedian applauds other sports figures she thinks are taking similarly worthy stands.

"[King] just wanted to be the best tennis player in the world, and she realized that there was a responsibility," Silvemran told CNN in a recent sit-down to promote the film, which opened in theaters over the weekend. "She had to be a symbol of the equality movement...and that was brave."

King, an advocate for equal pay for female athletes, battled Bobby Riggs in a 1973 tennis match that fueled a dialogue about the rampant sexism in sports and around the country.

More than 40 years later and on the same weekend a film about King's efforts was released, the conversation about athletes and advocacy remained timely.

