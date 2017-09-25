Prince Jackson touts 'ride or die' relationship with sister Paris

Story highlights
- Prince posted pics with his sister
- They attended a cousin's wedding
(CNN)There's nothing like sibling love.
Prince Michael Jackson and his sister Paris hung out this weekend and posted on social media about their time together.
Prince, 20, posted an Instagram photo of him with his 19-year-old sister at their cousin Siggy Jackson's wedding.
"It was an honor to be a part of @officialsiggyjackson wedding with my sis @parisjackson," he wrote in the caption.
Siggy Jackson is the son of Jackie Jackson, older brother of the late Michael Jackson. The groom shared the same image on his own Instagram account.
"I'm so honored proud and blessed to be able to say that they are my Family," the caption read. "This is What Family Means my cousins held me up and together for my wedding and let my wife know that she is Family."
"Paris and Prince Beautiful and Handsome and I've been Blessed to have them in me my wife and Children's Lives," he added. "I Love You 2 Anytime Any place Always Family First I Love You."
Another photo appeared to show Prince serving as a groomsman for his cousin.
Prince and Paris are the eldest children of the late superstar singer Michael Jackson, who died in 2009.
The sibling's weekend also included a spin on a Harley Davidson.
"Get you a ride or die to ride into the sunset @parisjackson," Prince captioned a photo of him giving his sister a ride.
She posted the same photo writing simply "brahda."