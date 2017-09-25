Prince Jackson touts 'ride or die' relationship with sister Paris

Story highlights Prince posted pics with his sister

They attended a cousin's wedding

(CNN) There's nothing like sibling love.

Prince Michael Jackson and his sister Paris hung out this weekend and posted on social media about their time together.

Prince, 20, posted an Instagram photo of him with his 19-year-old sister at their cousin Siggy Jackson's wedding.

"It was an honor to be a part of @officialsiggyjackson wedding with my sis @parisjackson," he wrote in the caption.

It was an honor to be a part of @officialsiggyjackson wedding with my sis @parisjackson A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Sep 24, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

Siggy Jackson is the son of Jackie Jackson, older brother of the late Michael Jackson. The groom shared the same image on his own Instagram account.

