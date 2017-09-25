Kylie Jenner posts first photos since baby news broke

Story highlights
- News of Kylie Jenner's pregnancy broke last week
- Jenner posts photos to Instagram over the weekend
(CNN)Kylie Jenner appears to be having some fun with her fans.
After news of her pregnancy broke Friday, the reality TV star posted two pics over the weekend on her official Instagram account.
The first photo posted Sunday showed Jenner and a group of her friends wearing robes with the caption "mornings :-)"
Her stomach is hidden by what appears to be a column.
The next photo, posted an hour later, shows Jenner and her bff, model Jordyn Woods.
In the photo, the makeup mogul has her shirt slightly lifted and her hand on her stomach.
"Yesterday was cute," the caption read. "Hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond.."
Two sources close to the family confirmed to CNN on Friday that Jenner is pregnant and due in February.
The 20-year-old has been in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott since April.
Neither has spoken publicly yet about the pregnancy news.
The pair was spotted Saturday in Las Vegas, where Scott was performing during the iheartRadio Music Festival.
Jenner was wearing what has been her recent look of a baggy T-shirt and jeans.
The 10-year anniversary special of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" aired Sunday on E!, but there was no mention of Jenner's pregnancy.