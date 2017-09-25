Kylie Jenner posts first photos since baby news broke

Story highlights News of Kylie Jenner's pregnancy broke last week

(CNN) Kylie Jenner appears to be having some fun with her fans.

After news of her pregnancy broke Friday, the reality TV star posted two pics over the weekend on her official Instagram account.

The first photo posted Sunday showed Jenner and a group of her friends wearing robes with the caption "mornings :-)"

Her stomach is hidden by what appears to be a column.

mornings :) A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

The next photo, posted an hour later, shows Jenner and her bff, model Jordyn Woods.

