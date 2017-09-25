Breaking News

CNN 10 - September 26, 2017

Updated 6:39 PM ET, Mon September 25, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ten.0926_00054909
ten.0926_00054909

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN10 - 09/26/17

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN10 - 09/26/17 10:00

Story highlights

  • This page includes the show Transcript

September 26, 2017

North Korea has accused the U.S. of declaring war, and we're explaining why and bringing you the U.S. response. That's followed by a look at the Trump Administration's newest travel restrictions. And after a bit of linguistic trivia, we're launching a new series that takes you to a place whose name is a mouthful.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Read More
Thank you for using CNN 10