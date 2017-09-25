Fears Bali volcano is about to erupt

(CNN) Thousands of people on the Indonesian island of Bali have been evacuated amid fears volcano Mount Agung could erupt for the first time in over 50 years.

A 12 kilometer (7.5 mile) exclusion zone has been set up around the volcano, on the northeastern side of Bali. More than 42,000 people have been evacuated from the area so far, according to the Indonesian Red Cross (IRC).

Evacuation post #SiagaGunungAgung is in 9 distric; Karangasem, Buleleng, Klungkung, Bangli, Tabanan, Denpasar, Gianyar, Badung &Jembrana pic.twitter.com/Z49iOG0UCj — Indonesian Red Cross (@palangmerah) September 25, 2017

Warning banners reading "You're entering active volcanic hazard zone" have been erected at the perimeter of the evacuation zone and hundreds of volunteers have been deployed, IRC said.

This graph shows why vulcanologists think Bali's Mt Agung will explode soon - look at spike in red trend line showing energy of tremors. pic.twitter.com/4Fb4oMpUIx — Adam Harvey (@adharves) September 24, 2017

Tourism disruptions

