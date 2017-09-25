(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Trump and the NFL
"Monday Night Football" kicks off tonight after a weekend of NFL protests in response to President Donald Trump's criticism of players who chose to kneel during the national anthem.
Tom Brady, a five-time Super Bowl champ and friend of the President, said he supports the right of NFL players to protest and called Trump's comments "divisive."
Amid the uproar over the protests this weekend, it's worth noting that the national anthem wasn't always played before sporting events, and NFL players weren't actually required to stand on the sidelines for it until 2009.
The war of words with North Korea
North Korea's foreign minister accused President Trump of declaring war on his country, and threatened to shoot down US planes.
The devastation in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria whipped Puerto Rico with Irma-level winds, drenched the island with Harvey-level flooding, crippled communications, decimated buildings and damaged a dam that puts downstream residents at risk of catastrophe.
"It looks like a bomb went off," CNN's Bill Weir said as he surveyed the destruction on the island.
Yet help has been slow to come, officials and residents say.
The GOP effort to repeal Obamacare
Republicans are on the verge of another Obamacare loss after two Republicans publicly came out against the latest effort to overhaul the Affordable Care Act. Others members of the party are still on the fence.
CNN will host a town hall debate on the future of health care Monday night. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy will debate Sens. Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar at 9 p.m. ET. Here's how to watch.
In other news
-- Anthony Weiner was sentenced to 21 months in prison for sexting with a minor. The estranged husband of Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton's former adviser, cried when the sentence was handed down.
-- The Supreme Court canceled oral arguments in the travel ban case, which were originally scheduled for October 10. The court wants to hear whether the new travel restrictions announced by the Trump administration on Sunday night make the previous challenges moot.