(CNN) The grim, relentless job of digging through rubble in the search for earthquake victims continued Monday in Mexico.

In Mexico City, relatives camped outside a collapsed six-story building while crews sifted through the debris. At least 40 people are missing who are thought to have been inside the building.

Similar scenes have been playing out across central Mexico since Tuesday's 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck. The death toll from the quake has climbed to 324, according to Luis Felipe Puente, Mexico's civil protection coordinator.

On Sunday, the body of an adult woman was recovered from a collapsed school in Mexico City where at least 19 children and seven other adults were killed. At the same school last week, crews searched for a 12-year-old girl believed to be trapped, only to have authorities later reveal that all the children had been accounted for.

