Mexico earthquake: Crews keep searching for victims

By Ralph Ellis, CNN

Updated 10:55 AM ET, Mon September 25, 2017

  • Death toll from last week's quake has climbed to 324
  • Bad weather and aftershocks have slowed search work

(CNN)The grim, relentless job of digging through rubble in the search for earthquake victims continued Monday in Mexico.

In Mexico City, relatives camped outside a collapsed six-story building while crews sifted through the debris. At least 40 people are missing who are thought to have been inside the building.
Similar scenes have been playing out across central Mexico since Tuesday's 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck. The death toll from the quake has climbed to 324, according to Luis Felipe Puente, Mexico's civil protection coordinator.
    On Sunday, the body of an adult woman was recovered from a collapsed school in Mexico City where at least 19 children and seven other adults were killed. At the same school last week, crews searched for a 12-year-old girl believed to be trapped, only to have authorities later reveal that all the children had been accounted for.
    Mexico's capital was heavily affected, with 186 killed. There were also with 73 deaths in Morelos state, 45 in Puebla state, 13 in Mexico state, six in Guerrero state and one in Oaxaca state, authorities said.
    Relatives of missing people wait for news in front of a collapsed building in Mexico City on Friday, September 22.
    Relatives of missing people wait for news in front of a collapsed building in Mexico City on Friday, September 22. A magnitude 7.1 quake hit central Mexico three days earlier.
    Rescue workers search for survivors Thursday, September 21, at a collapsed apartment building in Mexico City.
    Rescue workers search for survivors Thursday, September 21, at a collapsed apartment building in Mexico City.
    A religious statue is salvaged from a former convent that was heavily damaged in Tlayacapan, Mexico.
    A religious statue is salvaged from a former convent that was heavily damaged in Tlayacapan, Mexico. This was the second earthquake to hit Mexico in two weeks. A magnitude 8.1 quake struck off the country's southern coast on September 8.
    A wall is damaged at a home in Tlayacapan on Wednesday, September 20.
    A wall is damaged at a home in Tlayacapan on Wednesday, September 20.
    Volunteers organize donations in Mexico City on September 20.
    Volunteers organize donations in Mexico City on September 20.
    Rescuers in Mexico City work to save a child trapped inside the Enrique Rebsamen elementary school on September 20. Rescue workers said they believed they'd made contact with a girl trapped in the rubble at the school. But by the next afternoon, navy official Angel Enrique Sarmiento said all the school's children had been accounted for and there was no student in the rubble. He apologized for the confusion.
    Rescuers in Mexico City work to save a child trapped inside the Enrique Rebsamen elementary school on September 20. Rescue workers said they believed they'd made contact with a girl trapped in the rubble at the school. But by the next afternoon, navy official Angel Enrique Sarmiento said all the school's children had been accounted for and there was no student in the rubble. He apologized for the confusion.
    Men carry beams of wood to offer help in Mexico City's Roma neighborhood on September 20.
    Men carry beams of wood to offer help in Mexico City's Roma neighborhood on September 20.
    Families prepare to sleep under tarps outside their quake-damaged building in Mexico City on September 20.
    Families prepare to sleep under tarps outside their quake-damaged building in Mexico City on September 20.
    Rescuers and firefighters lower a corpse from a house in Mexico City on September 20.
    Rescuers and firefighters lower a corpse from a house in Mexico City on September 20.
    Volunteers and rescue workers search for people trapped inside the Enrique Rebsamen school on September 20.
    Volunteers and rescue workers search for people trapped inside the Enrique Rebsamen school on September 20.
    A volunteer in Mexico City asks for silence as a flattened building is searched for survivors on September 20.
    A volunteer in Mexico City asks for silence as a flattened building is searched for survivors on September 20.
    Members of the Mexican Army nap September 20 after assisting in search-and-rescue missions in Mexico City.
    Members of the Mexican Army nap September 20 after assisting in search-and-rescue missions in Mexico City.
    People look for survivors in Mexico City on September 20.
    People look for survivors in Mexico City on September 20.
    A man walks his bike past a partially collapsed building in Jojutla on September 20.
    A man walks his bike past a partially collapsed building in Jojutla on September 20.
    Volunteers arrange food and other donated supplies at a distribution point in Mexico City on September 20.
    Volunteers arrange food and other donated supplies at a distribution point in Mexico City on September 20.
    Children's toys are seen in a damaged building in Mexico City on September 20.
    Children's toys are seen in a damaged building in Mexico City on September 20.
    A survivor is pulled out of rubble in Mexico City on September 20.
    A survivor is pulled out of rubble in Mexico City on September 20.
    People sleep on the street next to damaged homes in Jojutla on September 20.
    People sleep on the street next to damaged homes in Jojutla on September 20.
    Soldiers remove debris from a collapsed building in Mexico City on September 20.
    Soldiers remove debris from a collapsed building in Mexico City on September 20.
    An injured person is carried away after being rescued in Mexico City on Tuesday, September 19. The earthquake happened on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that killed an estimated 9,500 people in and around Mexico City.
    An injured person is carried away after being rescued in Mexico City on Tuesday, September 19. The earthquake happened on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that killed an estimated 9,500 people in and around Mexico City.
    Rescue workers remove rubble from a Mexico City building on September 19.
    Rescue workers remove rubble from a Mexico City building on September 19.
    Rescue workers in Mexico City search for people trapped inside the collapsed Enrique Rebsamen school on September 19.
    Rescue workers in Mexico City search for people trapped inside the collapsed Enrique Rebsamen school on September 19.
    A man comforts a student outside a school in Mexico City on September 19.
    A man comforts a student outside a school in Mexico City on September 19.
    A police officer runs toward the site where a building collapsed in Mexico City on September 19.
    A police officer runs toward the site where a building collapsed in Mexico City on September 19.
    Rescue workers and volunteers search a collapsed building in Mexico City on September 19.
    Rescue workers and volunteers search a collapsed building in Mexico City on September 19.
    A man is rescued under rubble in Mexico City's Condesa area on September 19.
    A man is rescued under rubble in Mexico City's Condesa area on September 19.
    A woman's crushed body hangs from a collapsed building in Mexico City on September 19.
    A woman's crushed body hangs from a collapsed building in Mexico City on September 19.
    Recovery efforts take place at the collapse of a residential building in Mexico City on September 19.
    Recovery efforts take place at the collapse of a residential building in Mexico City on September 19.
    The quake damaged the Jojutla Municipal Palace.
    The quake damaged the Jojutla Municipal Palace.
    A search goes on at the scene of a collapsed building in Mexico City's Del Valle neighborhood on September 19.
    A search goes on at the scene of a collapsed building in Mexico City's Del Valle neighborhood on September 19.
    Emergency workers remove debris as they search for survivors in Mexico City on September 19.
    Emergency workers remove debris as they search for survivors in Mexico City on September 19.
    People react in Mexico City just after the quake hit.
    People react in Mexico City just after the quake hit.
    People gather on a Mexico City street after office buildings were evacuated because of the quake.
    People gather on a Mexico City street after office buildings were evacuated because of the quake.
    A building is damaged in Mexico City on September 19.
    A building is damaged in Mexico City on September 19.
    A woman in Mexico City cries as she tries to reach people on her cell phone after the quake.
    A woman in Mexico City cries as she tries to reach people on her cell phone after the quake.
    Patients from a Mexico City hospital receive treatment outside after the hospital was evacuated on September 19.
    Patients from a Mexico City hospital receive treatment outside after the hospital was evacuated on September 19.
    A woman in Mexico City reacts after the quake.
    A woman in Mexico City reacts after the quake.
    People remove debris off a building that collapsed in Mexico City.
    People remove debris off a building that collapsed in Mexico City.
    A car is crushed by debris in Mexico City on September 19.
    A car is crushed by debris in Mexico City on September 19.
    A woman receives medical assistance after she was injured in Mexico City on September 19.
    A woman receives medical assistance after she was injured in Mexico City on September 19.
    People stand inside a Mexico City building that collapsed in the quake.
    People stand inside a Mexico City building that collapsed in the quake.
    Throughout the region, buses carried volunteers from Mexico and beyond to disaster sites, where they bolstered search efforts. People formed human chains to pass along supplies and remove chunks of lumber and concrete. Search teams from Israel, Japan and the United States also have joined the efforts
    Last week's quake was the second major one to hit the country in less than two weeks, following a magnitude 8.1 temblor farther south on September 8, killing nearly 100 people.
    Tuesday's earthquake hit hours after a citywide drill on the anniversary of the 1985 quake that killed an estimated 9,500 people in and around Mexico City.
    Bad weather and aftershocks have slowed the search work, including a 6.1 magnitude quake Saturday centered near Matias Romero in Oaxaca state.
    The government said it's trying to reopen schools and that 103 schools have been inspected and deemed safe, but more than 9,000 schools remain closed.

    CNN's Ivan Watson, Jason Hanna, Rosa Flores and Ed Lavandera contributed to this report.