Shooter kills one, wounds 7 at Tennessee church

By Dakin Andone and Amanda Watts, CNN

Updated 2:11 PM ET, Sun September 24, 2017

(CNN)One person was killed and six others were wounded Sunday in a shooting at a church in Antioch, Tennessee, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department's Twitter account. An eighth victim was "pistol whipped," police said.

"This is a mass casualty situation," the Nashville Fire Department said in a separate tweet. "All of the wounded have been transported to area hospitals. The majority are older adults."
The shooting occurred at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, a neighborhood in Davidson County governed by Nashville.
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said it received the first call of multiple shots fired at 11:15 a.m. CT. Police said the suspect had been transported to a hospital.
    Police were on the scene Sunday afternoon, the fire department said in a second tweet.
