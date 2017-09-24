Jaguars, Ravens kneel during anthem as NFL Sunday kicks off

Story highlights Terrell Suggs and retired Ray Lewis among current or former Ravens players taking a knee

Coaching staff and team owner Shad Khan join Jaguars players in locking arms

(CNN) The Baltimore Ravens' Terrell Suggs and Ray Lewis lent their star power to the ongoing national anthem protests as most NFL players and coaches either kneeled or locked arms in London on Sunday ahead of the game between the Ravens and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Their protests came as President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of athletes taking a knee during the national anthem. In Sunday morning tweets, he slammed the league's ratings and said players should be fired or suspended for such protests.

"If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!" he tweeted early Sunday.

The tweets came the morning after Trump took on two of the country's most popular sports leagues by withdrawing the White House invitation for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors and by calling for NFL owners to fire any "son of a bitch" who "disrespects our flag."

Analysts predicted even more protests as the NFL's Sunday games get underway. And at least two dozen members of the Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars took part in some form of protest during the American national anthem.

