Hurricane Maria is still churning towards the East Coast

Maria weakened to a Category 2 storm Sunday, with sustained winds of about 105 miles per hour

(CNN) The East Coast is bracing for a possible direct hit from Hurricane Maria, days after the storm caused widespread devastation in the Caribbean.

North Carolina may bear the worst of the storm, as current forecasts show Maria brushing its coast Wednesday morning.

Although it's not currently predicted to make landfall along the coast, Maria is the third hurricane to affect the US in the last month.

Some of the US coast may be under a tropical storm or hurricane watch later Sunday, the center said. Those on the Carolina and mid-Atlantic coasts are warned to monitor the storm's progress.

Tropical storm or hurricane watches could be issued later today for portions of the North Carolina coast #Maria pic.twitter.com/ObQ0zPzDV6 — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 24, 2017