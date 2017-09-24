Breaking News

NFL players take a knee after Trump's criticism: Latest updates

Updated 12:25 PM ET, Sun September 24, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Jacksonville Jaguars players kneel in protest during the national anthem before the NFL International Series match at Wembley Stadium, London.
Jacksonville Jaguars players kneel in protest during the national anthem before the NFL International Series match at Wembley Stadium, London.

(CNN)