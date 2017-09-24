Story highlights Republicans are trying to pass a health care bill before an end-of-the-month deadline

With two GOP senators against the current proposal, just one more stops the bill

(CNN) Republicans' latest efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act are hanging on by a thread, and the party is waiting for GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine to make her next move.

Collins will appear Sunday on CNN's "State of The Union," where she'll discuss her latest thoughts on Graham-Cassidy, the GOP's last-ditch effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Collins said Friday that she was "leaning against" the bill, according to The Portland Press Herald , but she did not definitively rule out voting for it.

Collins' vote is key. There are already two Republican senators on record opposing the bill from GOP Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana. One more Republican "no" vote and the legislation's future is all but over in the Senate, where Republicans only have until September 30 to overhaul the law with 51 votes, according to the Senate's parliamentarian.

Sen. John McCain, an Arizona Republican, declared his opposition to Graham-Cassidy on Friday afternoon citing concerns that the bill did not go through "regular order," a series of hearings, markups and an open-amendment process. Sen. Rand Paul, a Republican from Kentucky, has also been clear since Graham-Cassidy gained momentum last week that he is opposed to the legislation.

