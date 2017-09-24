Trump administration calls for NFL owners to rule on anthem

Washington (CNN) Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Sunday that NFL owners should decide on a rule on how to handle players who kneel in protest during the national anthem.

"The owners should meet and decide on this rule the way they decide on any other rule," Mnuchin said on CNN's "State of the Union."

"The NFL has all different types of rules," he said. "You can't have stickers on your helmet. You have to have your uniforms tucked in. What the President is saying is, and I think, the owners should meet and they should vote on a rule."

While campaigning in Alabama on Friday night, President Donald Trump called out NFL players who take a knee during the national anthem as a way to peacefully protest.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners when somebody disrespects our flag to say, 'Get that son of a b**** off the field right now. Out. He's fired,'" Trump said Friday.

Read More