Bharara: Trump 'would have asked me to do something inappropriate'

Washington (CNN) Former US attorney Preet Bharara says he believes that President Donald Trump eventually would have asked him to do something inappropriate had he stayed on the job.

Bharara, now a CNN senior legal analyst, cited conversations the President reportedly had with former FBI Director Jim Comey and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

"He had a private meeting with Jim Comey after he told two other people, including his attorney general, to leave the room, and told him essentially to lay off the investigation of Michael Flynn ," Bharara told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday. "We now know some weeks later that, at one point, he talked to his own attorney general, Jeff Sessions, and suggested is there something we can do to back off the case of the sheriff in Arizona Joe Arpiao, those are two bits of evidence."

However, before his firing, Bharara noted he had several conversations with Trump -- something he said also leads him to believe that Trump would have eventually asked him to do something inappropriate.

Read More