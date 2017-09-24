Story highlights Republicans are trying to pass a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare

(CNN) Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz said Sunday that he does not currently support the Senate GOP's latest bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, though he emphasized that he's working with the sponsors of the bill in order to get to a "yes."

"Right now, they don't have my vote, and I don't think they have Mike Lee's either," Cruz said, referring to the Utah Republican, at the annual Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, according to the Tribune. "Now I want to be a 'yes,' I want to get there because I think Obamacare is a disaster ... but the price to getting there, I believe, is focusing on consumer freedom."

Cruz continued, "If you want prices to go down -- Econ 101, you want prices to go down, you want more choices, more options, more competition, and prices fall," he said. "What does Obamacare do? Fewer choices, less options, less competition, prices rise. If you want people to have access to health insurance, you want prices to fall."

Cruz's comments come as that chances of Republicans' latest efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare appear slim. Republicans only have until September 30 to overhaul the law with 51 votes, according to the Senate's parliamentarian, and can only afford to lose two Republican senators to reach that threshold, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking any tie.

Two senators have already said they won't back the legislation. McCain declared his opposition to Graham-Cassidy on Friday afternoon, citing concerns that the bill, put forth by GOP Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, did not go through "regular order" -- a series of hearings, markups and an open-amendment process.

