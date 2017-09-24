Iraqi Kurdish referendum: What you need to know

Irbil, Iraq (CNN) Just as Iraq prepares to turn the page on ISIS, a new chapter in its turbulent history appears to be unfolding. This time centering on the country's largest ethnic minority: the Kurds and their push for independence.

On Monday, millions of Iraqi Kurds will head to the polls to vote in an advisory referendum on independence from Iraq. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), which administers a semi-autonomous region in northern Iraq, says the vote would give it a mandate to achieve independence from Iraq.

Voting is expected to begin at 8 a.m. local time (1 a.m. ET) and end at 6 p.m. local time (11 a.m. ET) . First results should be known within 72 hours.

The culmination of nearly a century of Kurdish nationalist movements in various countries, Iraqi Kurds are expected to vote in favor of independence, while the international community is bracing itself for the possibility of a fresh round of violence in war-weary Iraq.

Kurdish people show their support for the upcoming referendum in Irbil on Thursday.

Numbering 30 million, Kurds make up a sizable minority in a number of Middle Eastern countries, comprising about 10% of the population in Syria, 19% in Turkey, 15-20% in Iraq, and nearly 10% in Iran. They have never had a nation state of their own.

