(CNN) German voters are going to the polls to choose a government -- and a Chancellor -- for the next four years.

The election could see incumbent Angela Merkel from the Christian Democratic Union win a fourth term in office -- or be ousted by her main rival Martin Schulz, of the Social Democratic Party.

Polling stations are open until 6 p.m. local time (12 p.m. ET); the country's two state broadcasters are expected to release an exit poll shortly after voting ends.

It is unlikely that one of the parties will win more than 50% of the 598 seats in parliament, meaning the largest party would start coalition talks on Monday.

Who could be Chancellor?

