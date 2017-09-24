Germany results 2017: Live updates

Germany results 2017: Live updatesBy Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Judith Vonberg, CNNUpdated 12:28 PM ET, Sun September 24, 2017 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.JUST WATCHEDWho will win German election?ReplayMore Videos ...MUST WATCHWho will win German election? 02:03Paid Partner ContentOnline savings accounts earn you $1000s, here's why Bankrate Ready to trade up? Find out how much your home is worth Trulia Check out San Fran's Mission District Travel and Leisure Explore Seattle's local flavor Travel and Leisure Getting ready to sell? Find out what your home is worth now Trulia