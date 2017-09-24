(CNN) A far-right party will take seats in the German parliament for the first time in almost 60 years, according to exit polls following Sunday's federal elections.

The anti-immigration, anti-Muslim, Alternative for Germany (AfD) is projected to have won 13% of the vote nationwide, according to a ZDF/ARD exit poll.

The party performed better than expected and will be the third largest faction in the Bundestag.

While all of the other parties have ruled out forming a coalition government with the AfD, the party will be a strong opposition force.

Support for the AfD grew quickly following the arrival of more than a million refugees in Germany in 2015.

'Wrong answers' to the 'right questions'