(CNN) German Chancellor Angela Merkel is on course for a fourth term in office against the backdrop of a surge in support for the far-right, exit polls in the German election suggest.

Merkel's CDU party and its sister CSU are predicted to be the largest in the German parliament, the Bundestag, with 33.5% of the seats. The CDU's coalition partner, the SPD, fell to 21%, a result met with shock at the party's headquarters.

Alternative for Germany (AfD) is predicted to become the first far-right party to win seats in the Bundestag since 1960, with about 13% of seats, according to FORSA polling institute data commissioned by German public broadcaster ZDF.

Merkel said the result gave her a "mandate" to govern but that the AfD result would require "thorough analysis" to understand the concerns of their voters.

SPD leader Martin Schulz said the result was a "bitter disappointment" and the party would return to opposition.

