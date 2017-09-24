Breaking News

German election: Angela Merkel set for fourth term as far-right surges

By James Masters, CNN

Updated 12:54 PM ET, Sun September 24, 2017

German Chancellor Angela Merkel casts her vote at a polling station in Berlin during general elections on September 24.
(CNN)German Chancellor Angela Merkel is on course for a fourth term in office against the backdrop of a surge in support for the far-right, exit polls in the German election suggest.

Merkel's CDU party and its sister CSU are predicted to be the largest in the German parliament, the Bundestag, with 33.5% of the seats. The CDU's coalition partner, the SPD, fell to 21%, a result met with shock at the party's headquarters.
Alternative for Germany (AfD) is predicted to become the first far-right party to win seats in the Bundestag since 1960, with about 13% of seats, according to FORSA polling institute data commissioned by German public broadcaster ZDF.
Merkel said the result gave her a "mandate" to govern but that the AfD result would require "thorough analysis" to understand the concerns of their voters.
    SPD leader Martin Schulz said the result was a "bitter disappointment" and the party would return to opposition.
    With the SPD refusing to rejoin a coalition and no party willing to work with the AfD, it leaves Merkel with few options for a coalition.
    The exit polls would suggest that Merkel may be forced to make a deal with the Green Party and FDP, to create a so-called "Jamaican coalition" -- with the green and and yellow of the two parties combining with the black of the CDU to resemble the flag of Jamaica.
    The pro-business FDP are expected to take 10% of seats with the Greens one percentage point behind on nine.
    Coalition talks are unlikely to begin in earnest until final results have been announced on Monday.
    To form a government, the parties involved must have a combined total of at least 50% of the seats in parliament.
    There are likely to be several coalition options, and plenty of disagreement between the parties before they reach a deal.
    Parliament will reconvene on October 24 with the new government in place.
    This is a developing story...

    CNN's Judith Vonberg and Stephanie Halasz contributed to this report.