Concert for Charlottesville and Pilgramage Festival politically charged

Eddie Vedder took a knee

(CNN) Two concerts held Sunday highlighted America's current political climate.

The "Concert for Charlottesville" at University of Virginia's Scott Stadium, headlined by The Dave Matthews Band, was held to help the college town heal after white supremacists violently clashed with counter-protesters there last month.

The night was billed as "an evening of music and unity."

Matthews invited Susan Bro onto the stage during his performance. Bro is the mother of Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old counter-protester who was struck and killed when a car slammed into a crowd.

Other high profile performers included Pharrell, Arianna Grande and Justin Timberlake, who opened his set with the classic civil rights anthem, "A Change Is Gonna Come" by the legendary soul-singer Sam Cooke.

