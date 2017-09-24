Story highlights Bradley died in New York surrounded by family and friends

He canceled several tour dates this month after his cancer returned

(CNN) Singer Charles Bradley, who was known as the "Screaming Eagle of Soul" because of his raspy voice and stirring performances, has died.

He was 68.

Bradley died in New York on Saturday surrounded by family, friends and some of his bandmembers, according to a statement on his website.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Charles Bradley. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," it said.

The soul singer was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2016, and he started performing on the road this year after receiving a clean bill of health.

