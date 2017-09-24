Hurricane Maria: Puerto Rico officials describe 'apocalyptic' conditions

Story highlights More than 95% of wireless cell towers out of service

Many Caribbean residents are without power, water and other resources

(CNN) Days after Hurricane Maria pounded the island of Puerto Rico, killing at least 10 people, authorities are starting to see firsthand the scope of devastation that left the US territory off the grid.

Without power and communications in much of the island, millions of people, including city leaders and first responders, have been cut off from the world since Maria hit Wednesday.

Authorities flew over the island Saturday, and were stunned by what they saw. No cellphones, water or power. Roads completely washed away and others blocked by debris, isolating residents.

"It was devastating to see all that kind of debris in all areas, in all towns of the island," Jenniffer González, the island's non-voting representative in Congress told CNN.

"We never expected to have a lot of debris in so many areas. A lot of roads are closed, older ones are just gone," she added.

Read More