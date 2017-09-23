Story highlights Tom Price says he took 11 trips, not 24 as has been reported

He says his office will also review practice of taking charter flights

(CNN) Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price will not use private jets for government business while the practice is under investigation, he told Fox News on Saturday.

Price defended the taxpayer-funded trips, saying they were subject to approval by the department's lawyers.

"We've heard the criticism. We've heard the concerns, and we take that very seriously and have taken it to heart," Price said.

Politico first reported Price's use of charter jets for official business earlier this week, and followed that article with a story Thursday that said the secretary has traveled on charter flights at least 24 times since May, citing people familiar with his travel plans and a review of HHS documents.

Charter plane operators estimated 24 flights would have cost $300,000, Politico reported . Commercial trips would have cost thousands of dollars less.

