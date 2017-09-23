(CNN) "Little Marco" wasn't a despot. "Lyin' Ted" didn't have a missile program. "Crooked Hillary" wasn't trying to develop a hydrogen bomb.

But "Rocket Man," North Korea's Kim Jong Un, is, in fact, a despot with a missile program and pledges to develop a usable hydrogen bomb.

So while the stakes are new and different for President Donald Trump, his tactics remain the same.

What name-calling can get him in a standoff with North Korea is much less clear.

The bellicose US President's bravado should surprise absolutely no one; he picked fights throughout the Republican primary, doling out nicknames to his opponents, then seeking out new adversaries when the foe du jour was vanquished.

