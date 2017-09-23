Story highlights Melania Trump is traveling to Canada Saturday

(CNN) Melania Trump is Canada-bound for her first solo foreign trip as first lady, traveling to Toronto to lead the US delegation to the Invictus Games on Saturday.

During a whirlwind day trip, Trump is expected to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Great Britain's Prince Harry, and attend the opening ceremony of the games before returning to Washington.

"In just two short years, the Invictus Games have allowed thousands of injured and wounded servicemen and women from many different countries to participate in adaptive sports competitions -- something that should be lauded and supported worldwide. I am honored by the opportunity to represent our country at this year's games," Trump said in a statement about the trip.

The US delegation also includes Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin and Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, as well as US Embassy Ottawa Chargé d'Affaires Elizabeth Moore Aubin, Gold Star mother Karen Kelly, professional golfer Nancy Lopez and entertainer Wayne Newton.

The Invictus Games were started in 2014 by Prince Harry, who was inspired to build global awareness for servicemen and women injured in combat. During the games, hundreds of participants compete in para-Olympic style activities, such as swimming, cycling, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby. Seventeen different countries are taking part in this year's challenge.