Views of the economy just matched their best mark in 16 years. And Trump is getting more and more credit.

Washington (CNN) One under-the-radar stat in Thursday's new poll from CNN shows that Americans have matched the most positive they've been about the US economy in more than 16 years. And it turns out President Donald Trump is getting more and more credit for it.

A broad 63% of Americans say the economy is in "very good" or "somewhat good" condition in a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS, matching the best number on this question stretching all the way back April 2001.

Perhaps just as importantly, the number has climbed 15 percentage points since November, powered by increases among every demographic group available but Democrats.

One major reason for the increase is because Republicans have completely flipped their views of the economy now that Trump is in office. (This kind of super-partisan flip isn't uncommon. The number of Democrats who think the economy is doing well has dropped 20 points since former President Barack Obama left office.)

But here's the key question: Who gets the credit? There's little doubt that Trump inherited a robust economy from the Obama years, but what's less clear is what Trump's effect on the economy has been a full eight months into his presidency.

