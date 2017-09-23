Trump takes on McCain over health care vote

Story highlights Trump said the Arizona senator had let down his constituents

The criticism comes a day after McCain said he couldn't vote for the GOP's latest health care proposal

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Saturday continued his criticism of Sen. John McCain, going after the Arizona Republican on Twitter after he threw the Senate GOP's latest health care effort into jeopardy.

Trump, who also bashed McCain during a campaign rally Friday night, said the Arizona senator had let down his constituents, as well as his friend and fellow senator, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

"John McCain never had any intention of voting for this Bill, which his Governor loves. He campaigned on Repeal & Replace. Let Arizona down!" Trump began Saturday morning.

John McCain never had any intention of voting for this Bill, which his Governor loves. He campaigned on Repeal & Replace. Let Arizona down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

He continued: "Arizona had a 116% increase in ObamaCare premiums last year, with deductibles very high. Chuck Schumer sold John McCain a bill of goods. Sad."

Arizona had a 116% increase in ObamaCare premiums last year, with deductibles very high. Chuck Schumer sold John McCain a bill of goods. Sad — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Then: "Large Block Grants to States is a good thing to do. Better control & management. Great for Arizona. McCain let his best friend L.G. down!"

Large Block Grants to States is a good thing to do. Better control & management. Great for Arizona. McCain let his best friend L.G. down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Read More