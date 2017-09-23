The week in politics
(CNN)Take a look at the week in politics from September 17 to September 23.
President Donald Trump attends a meeting of the UN General Assembly. It was his first appearance at the annual geopolitical gathering at the headquarters in New York City.
Sen. John McCain speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. The Arizona senator announced Friday he would not vote for the Republican's latest health care push, the Graham-Cassidy bill, likely ending the effort. "I cannot in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal," he said in a statement. "I believe we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats, and have not yet really tried.
First lady Melania Trump works in the White House Kitchen Garden on Friday. The plot produces vegetables, herbs and fruits for use in the White House kitchen, as well for local food banks. It was developed by former first lady Michelle Obama.
Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks at a press conference on Tuesday as Sen. John Barrasso, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Bill Cassidy look on. Republicans worked this week to pass the latest version of their Affordable Care Act repeal-and-replace plan. However, two Republicans have officially announced their opposition to the bill, likely dooming the effort.
Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer makes a surprise appearance at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday. His appearance generated a great deal of blowback. Spicer resigned in July and formally left the administration in August.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday. He pushed back on Trump's criticisms of his country and the US President's threats to end the Iran nuclear deal. Rouhani warned that if Trump walks away from the deal, it will undermine US credibility on the world stage.
White House chief of staff John Kelly attends President Trump's speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday. In the speech, Trump threatened to "totally destroy North Korea" if the US was forced to defend itself or its allies. Of North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, Trump said: "Rocket man is on a suicide mission."
House Speaker Paul Ryan speaks following a tour of a Harley-Davidson facility in Wisconsin on Monday.
Seats for the North Korean delegation stand empty during President Trump's UN General Assembly speech on Tuesday. On Thursday, Kim Jong Un responded to the speech, calling Trump a "mentally deranged US dotard." North Korea's foreign minister said the nation may test a hydrogen bomb above or on the surface of the Pacific ocean.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks at an event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. Moon told CNN that he hopes his "audacious plan" for the Games can help unite North and South Korea.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer holds a news conference Monday to oppose the Graham-Cassidy health care bill.
US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley and Vice President Mike Pence speak during a UN Security Council meeting at the General Assembly on Wednesday.
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont raises his fist after a rally to oppose Republican's Affordable Care Act repeal-and-replace efforts on Tuesday. Sanders introduced his new "Medicare for all" bill last week.
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally for Sen. Luther Strange, on Friday, September 22, in Huntsville, Alabama.