(CNN) Take a look at the week in politics from September 17 to September 23.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer makes a surprise appearance at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday. His appearance generated a great deal of blowback. Spicer resigned in July and formally left the administration in August.

Kevin Hagen/Getty Images

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday. He pushed back on Trump's criticisms of his country and the US President's threats to end the Iran nuclear deal. Rouhani warned that if Trump walks away from the deal, it will undermine US credibility on the world stage.

Mary Altaffer/AP

White House chief of staff John Kelly attends President Trump's speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday. In the speech , Trump threatened to "totally destroy North Korea" if the US was forced to defend itself or its allies. Of North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, Trump said: "Rocket man is on a suicide mission."

Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

House Speaker Paul Ryan speaks following a tour of a Harley-Davidson facility in Wisconsin on Monday.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Seats for the North Korean delegation stand empty during President Trump's UN General Assembly speech on Tuesday. On Thursday, Kim Jong Un responded to the speech , calling Trump a "mentally deranged US dotard." North Korea's foreign minister said the nation may test a hydrogen bomb above or on the surface of the Pacific ocean.

Chang W. Lee/The New York Times/Redux

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks at an event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. Moon told CNN that he hopes his "audacious plan" for the Games can help unite North and South Korea.

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer holds a news conference Monday to oppose the Graham-Cassidy health care bill.

Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley and Vice President Mike Pence speak during a UN Security Council meeting at the General Assembly on Wednesday.

Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont raises his fist after a rally to oppose Republican's Affordable Care Act repeal-and-replace efforts on Tuesday. Sanders introduced his new "Medicare for all" bill last week.

Evan Vucci/AP

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally for Sen. Luther Strange, on Friday, September 22, in Huntsville, Alabama.