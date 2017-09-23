(CNN)Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon will be one of the headliners of a Monday night rally for Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, a spokeswoman for Moore's campaign has confirmed to CNN.
"Duck Dynasty" star Phil Robertson will also participate in the rally, which will be held in Fairhope, outside of Mobile, the spokeswoman said Saturday.
Moore, the state's former Supreme Court chief justice, and incumbent Sen. Luther Strange are facing off Tuesday in a primary runoff for the Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Bannon has endorsed Moore in the race while his former boss, President Donald Trump, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have endorsed Strange.
Trump appeared at a rally with Strange in Huntsville, Alabama, Friday night.
A source close to Bannon tried to spin his appearance as supporting the President's agenda despite Trump's endorsement of the other candidate.
"Steve is coming to Alabama to support President Trump against the Washington establishment and Mitch McConnell," the source said. "Steve views Judge Moore as a fierce advocate of Trump and the values he campaigned on."
Bannon has started involving himself in several Republican Senate primary races and views this as a way to advance Trump's campaign promises despite what he sees as hostility from McConnell.
Bannon's planned appearance was first reported by Axios.
Vice President Mike Pence will also be traveling to Alabama, where he will make an appearance at a rally for Strange on Monday.