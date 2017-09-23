(CNN) Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon will be one of the headliners of a Monday night rally for Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, a spokeswoman for Moore's campaign has confirmed to CNN.

"Duck Dynasty" star Phil Robertson will also participate in the rally, which will be held in Fairhope, outside of Mobile, the spokeswoman said Saturday.

Moore, the state's former Supreme Court chief justice, and incumbent Sen. Luther Strange are facing off Tuesday in a primary runoff for the Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Bannon has endorsed Moore in the race while his former boss, President Donald Trump, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have endorsed Strange.

