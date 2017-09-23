Trump upbeat in Alabama despite stalled agenda

Story highlights "We love Jeff Sessions," Trump said

"In case you're curious, no, Russia did not help me," Trump said

(CNN) Even with his chief legislative promise again stalled, the FBI's special investigator inching closer to his inner circle, and a nuclear crisis brewing in Asia, President Donald Trump's return to campaigning Friday after a week of diplomacy was an upbeat affair.

Trump still lashed out at his favorite foils: the media, Hillary Clinton and North Korea's dictator. And his frontal attack on NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during the national anthem touched the same racial third rail that he's exploited during his past appearances before arenas full of supporters.

But at his evening campaign event for Alabama Sen. Luther Strange -- competing in a primary contest on Tuesday -- Trump largely avoided the fevered anger that's pitched his previous rallies.

Unlike a dark and stormy event last month in Arizona, where Trump bellowed with anger at losing by one vote a key health care measure, he withheld his harshest attacks on Sen. John McCain, who on Friday announced he couldn't support the latest effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

"He decided to do something different, and that's fine," Trump shrugged. "We're going to do it eventually."